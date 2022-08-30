Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to complete the one-year mark of being on air on August 30. As fans rejoice in one year of BALH2 and celebrate, we are all bound to be nostalgic about #RayaKaSafar and how far the show has come. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 first teased a mature love story that stirred the internet for various reasons. For starters, it was a new-age rendition of an extremely loved classic — Bade Achhe Lagte Hain — starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. The show also brought together one of TV’s most loved pairs — Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar — who were the last scene together in Rajshri Productions Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. And for an entire year, they have managed to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with a lot of ups, downs, highs, lows and of course laughter and a lot of tears. As everyone celebrates this monumental mark of #BALH2CompletesOneYear, here are our top 5 RaYa moments that defined Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar’s Priya Sood! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 One Year Anniversary Episode: Ram To Finally Find Out Pihu Is His Daughter? (Spoiler Alert).

The Blind Date

While the teasers of the show had already given a glimpse of the non-traditional approach of the show and the very clear strong traits of both characters, it was in this episode — the third episode — that the show truly made many people feel connected. In just the third episode, this scene had Priya finally showing her vulnerabilities and Ram unintentionally helping her through a clear low. The veiled conversation where Ram helps Priya to love herself a little more, misunderstanding her to be his best friend and the impact it had on Priya has to be one of the most well-written parts of the script. And according to a recent interview, it is also Disha Parmar’s personal favourite!

Priya in Danger

The thing that makes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 such an interesting watch is the sudden and fast-paced changes that the plot goes through. This episode was an example of one such change, where Ram finally confesses his love for Priya, without any fear or doubts. The fact that Priya is unconscious, having risked her life to save Ram only makes this scene all the more adorable. And thus begins a new phase of #RaYaKaSafar where Ram finally allows himself to move on from his past relationship and goes all out in loving Priya.

Priya’s Fairy Tale

Ask any Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fan what they wished the show did differently, and the answer would be to have a few more pure romance episodes between Ram and Priya. Well, Priya’s Fairy Tale was the perfect episode to fulfil that. Much like real life, the episode showed that everything that could go wrong did go wrong, however, the silver lining was the simple way that Ram managed to make time and take Priya on one of her dream dates — all in the comfort of their own home!

The Perfect Birthday

While Ram’s love for Priya was seen in various scenes, the tough love that was Priya’s style was more difficult to decipher. But it was during the preparation for Ram’s birthday that her care for Ram was shining through and through. And The Perfect Birthday finally had a completely # RaYa-centric plot, where all their misunderstandings are cleared and they celebrate in the most simple yet special way. Priya’s drunken conversations before this celebration only make this episode more fun to watch!

Purana Dhoka

The last in this list has to be the most recent and typically Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2-style surprise twist — where Ram and Priya share a moment of romance, completely out of the blue. This episode took viewers on such a surprise roller coaster that for once, the entire fandom unitedly loved and appreciated the episode — something that this 260+ episode show has rarely witnessed.

As of the Anniversary episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the teasers and sneak peeks already hint at another roller coaster, though this one is sure to be met with a lot of mixed reactions! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm!

