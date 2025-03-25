It’s hard to contain our excitement as two of television's beloved names, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, are all set to make their comeback together in a new show. While the channel and production house have remained tight-lipped about the project, a viral video from the sets during the shoot of the first promo has left fans thrilled. And guess what? We finally have an official first look at the duo's upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with a new teaser shared by Sony TV. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se’: Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi Shoot for First Promo of Their Upcoming Sony TV Show? Viral Video Drops Major Hint.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ First Promo

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 25), Sony TV officially unveiled the first promo of their new show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In the promo, Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) goes shopping with his wife, Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi). While picking out dresses for her, Bhagyashree insists she’s a size Small instead of Medium. When she struggles to fit into a Small, Rishabh, being the caring husband he is, secretly swaps the size tags on all the Medium outfits to Small, just to make her feel happy.

Check Out ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ First Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

On their way back home, Bhagyashree notices the tag Rishabh changed just to make her happy. She admires him for the sweet gesture, and soon, they both burst into laughter. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Happily married hona sabka khawab hai.. Par kaise? Yeh sirf inka raaz hai. Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHai Naya season, Jald hi sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par." ‘Barsatein’ Stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi Spotted Partying Together Reigniting Dating Rumours; Netizens Trend #KuShiv (See Pics and Video).

The duo will headline the fourth season of Ektaa Kapoor's iconic drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which first aired in 2011 with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the original leads. A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be shared by the makers. Stay tuned.

