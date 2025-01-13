TV stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been the subject of much buzz since their on-screen pairing in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. Their chemistry as Aradhana and Reyansh captured hearts, making them a fan-favourite duo. Despite rumours about their relationship, the two have denied dating each other. Amid this, videos and photos of them partying together have gone viral, reigniting dating speculations. Fans were delighted to see them dancing and posing happily at the event, further fuelling the KuShiv trend. Have a look! Kushal Tandon Spotted Kissing Shivangi Joshi? Undated Video Allegedly From Their Thailand Vacay Goes Viral - WATCH!

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon Party Together

#KuShiv in One Frame

it took almost a YEAR for kushal shivangi to come outta their lil privacy zone and show up in one frame together i ain't gon shut up about it for the longest time my heart gaaaaaah 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jXuFfw91nV — •ھ• 🍉 (@baskahaaniyan) January 11, 2025

