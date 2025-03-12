Excitement is at its peak as Harshad Chopra is all set to make his grand television comeback. The TV star who has always won hearts with his acting charm, acting skills and persona was last seen in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). What makes it more exciting is that his upcoming show features Shivangi Joshi as the female lead. Both the actors played lead roles in YRKKH but in different generations. Earlier, a report claimed that the new show was titled Baharein, but a recent update reveals the title to be Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se, instantly reminding us of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's iconic daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Amid huge fan anticipation, a video reportedly from the promo shoot of the upcoming show has now surfaced online. Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Rejecting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Says ‘Could Not Relate to the Character’.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se’ Announcement Dropping Soon?

Amid the huge hype surrounding Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se, a video featuring Harshad Chopda with an actress for some sequence has surfaced online and gone viral. While Harshad's face was clearly visible in the clip, it was difficult to confirm whether the actress accompanying him in the car was Shivangi Joshi. Only a side angle of the actress was visible, making it hard to identify her. However, netizens believed it was indeed Shivangi.

Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi Shoot for ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se’ First Promo

#HarshadChopda finally new promo bts shoot video cilp glimpse out from set new show #HarShivi #ShivangiJoshi late night 3:25 am shoot mood at car

After some research, we found that Shivangi Joshi was indeed the mysterious lady shooting alongside Harshad Chopda in the viral BTS video. GossipTV shared the first look of the actors from the promo shoot which confirmed the news.

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s First Look for ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se’ Promo Shoot

#HarshadChopda and #ShivangiJoshi's FIRST LOOK from the promo shoot of Sony TV's "Bade Acche Lagte Hain Phir Se"!

As of now, there are no official confirmations regarding the title or cast. As per reports, the Sony TV show which will replace the recently concluded Celebrity MasterChef will premiere on the channel post IPL.

