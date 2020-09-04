It's raining babies and pregnancy updates in showbiz. Till now, we've seen many stars taking to social media and making announcements about either they are expecting or they've become proud parents to a child. The latest one from the small screen who has been blessed with a baby girl is Balika Vadhu's Anjum Farooki aka Gauri. The actress shared her excitement on Instagram with a beautiful picture. While she did not reveal the face of her princess, but the photo she shared is indeed cute. The little one was born on August 28, 2020. Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu Expecting their Third Child, Couple Shares the Good News on the Actor's Birthday.

Along with the post, she also updated fans that she has named her daughter Haneya Syed. "Welcome to the world lil girl. Meet my daughter Haneya Syed 28.08.2020," she captioned the image. The actress seems to be on cloud nine and is all set to embark on a new journey of motherhood. Congratulations to the couple. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu - Celebrity Couples Who Announced Pregnancy During Lockdown.

Check Out Anjum's Post Below:

For the unware, Anjun played the role of Gauri on Colors TV serial Balika Vadhu opposite Shashank Vyas aka Jagya. Talking about her personal life, she got hitched to Saqib Syed in 2013 and then left the industry. Reportedly, her husband is in merchant navy by profession. Stay tuned!

