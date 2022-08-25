Banni Chow Home Delivery has an exciting drama going on in the show. While Yuvaan is mentally unstable, Banni is now married to him. Yuvaan has time and again revealed personal details about their marriage and Banni has been acting patiently with him. She has been taking help from Yuvaan’s father too to explain to him. Banni Chow Home Delivery Spoiler Update: Wedding Preparations Begin As Banni Finally Agrees To Marry Yuvan!

There was a sequence where Banni takes Yuvan to the planetarium to apologise to his mother, but Manini comes down, taking her form and manipulates Yuvan into believing she is his mother. She makes him swear it is a secret between them. Banni doesn't understand his changed behaviour towards Manini and worries about it. Manini starts messing with Yuvan, using him in her schemes to get her way since he accepts her as his mom. Ansh Pandey To Be Seen In Drishyam Film’s SIYA! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Banni struggles to balance her husband and her business and the Rathods don't make it easy for her. Yuvaan also has a fit of rage and he feels that his mother is not happy with him and that is when Yuvaan’s father explains to him and convinces him that his mother is happy and loves him a lot. As Banni finds things fishy, she will now begin to dig into the matter. She will find clues to what happened in the planetarium and will find out the truth. How will Banni react? Will she expose Manini? It will be interesting to see how the track unfolds now.

