Banni Chow Home Delivery on Star Plus gained immense traction right from the time it launched. Starring Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, the show has a talented ensemble cast. The current drama revolves around Yuvan wanting to marry Banni. Banni makes Yuvan promise that she will never talk about marrying her as it will spoil their friendship and if he does so, then it is the end of their friendship too. Yuvan gives into this and agrees to be friends forever.

On the other hand, Devraj convinces Banni's parents for the marriage by offering them money and promising to keep helping them financially in future too. Soon, there will be a new drama unfolding which will take the entertainment quotient notches higher. In the upcoming episodes, Devraj will convince Banni to marry Yuvan. While there are quite some arguments on this topic, she finally agrees to marry Yuvan. Here, since Yuvan has already promised that he will never talk about marrying Banni, he will be tensed but Devraj will convince him too.

Parallel to this drama, Vishnu will be seen trying to change Banni’s opinion and trying to convince her to not marry Yuvan. While the wedding preparations begin, Manini and Hemant won’t be able to make it to the wedding on time. Will Banni and Yuvan get married? Or is there a new plot twister in store for the viewers? Let’s wait and watch!

