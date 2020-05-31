Betaal All Episodes in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Web Series for Netflix Faces Piracy Threat?

Betaal on Netflix (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Betaal, the much-hyped Zombie-horror series and a Netflix original with a backing of none other than Shah Rukh Khan too bites the dust in front of online miscreants. Betaal all episodes in HD is leaked online by nefarious TamilRockers, synonymous with online piracy. Not only TamilRockers, but Betaal's pirated download links are circulated all over on messaging apps, especially Telegram. Helmed by Patrick Graham, the Netflix-web series stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in lead roles. While movie theatres are currently shut and the business of OTT platforms is booming like never before. However, just like movies, web series have also become a victim of online piracy. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords like Betaal Web Series Full HD Available, Betaal episode list download on Filmyzilla, Betaal TamilRockers download and more and is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Shah Rukh Khan's Betaal Accused Of Plagiarism By The Marathi Writers Of Vetaal, Bombay HC Dismisses A Plea To Put A Stay On The Netflix Film.

Betaal started streaming on Netflix on May 24 and within a few hours, viewers were able to find its torrent links on some of the popular piracy websites. SRK's new web series has already fallen a victim to piracy and there's nothing he can do about that. There are numerous search terms being used in order to download the full series such as Betaal Full Series Download, Betaal Full Series Tamilrockers, Betaal Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Betaal Full Series Download Tamilrockers, Betaal Full Series Telegram, Betaal Telegram links, Betaal Full Series HD Telegram, and so on. Betaal: Aahana Kumra Speaks Up About the Making of Her Eerie Look for Netflix’s Horror Series.

Despite the numerous requests and plea made by stars and production houses to curb the spread of piracy, there's no downward trend worth mentioning. Piracy continues to bother the entertainment business and it would still take a while before it disappears to a great extent.