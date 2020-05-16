Betaal: Aahana Kumra Speaks Up About the Making of Her Eerie Look for Netflix’s Horror Series

Aahana Kumra in Betaal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Aahana Kumra wears prosthetics for the first time in the upcoming series "Betaal", and she was initially terrified with the idea. On the show, she plays DC Ahluwalia -- a brave, tough and moral member of a group called the Baaz Squad. Her look is highlighted by a scar on the right side of the face, which required prosthetics for an authentic impact. "I was terrified and excited by the idea of wearing a prosthetic piece since I've never done it before. The scar is so central to Ahlu's character," Aahana said. Betaal: Manjiri Pupala Opens Up About Her Role in Netflix’s Horror Series.

"It (the scar) speaks volumes about her, it makes you realise that there is a lot more to Ahlu's story than meets the eye. She has had a difficult past and has not yet lost hope. She is super tough," she added. Rebecca Butterworth, who designed the prosthetics for Aahana's scar, loved working with her. She said: "Aahana is a brilliant actress and she was fantastic wearing this prosthetic. It's her first time in a prosthetic piece and she really wore it as if it was her own skin and she was so patient sitting in the makeup chair too." Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan Gives You a Chance to #SpookSRK, Announces a Contest to Shoot a Scary Movie Indoors – Read Details

She also mentioned that since her character is mainly seen in a high-neck army jacket, they had to come-up with a place for her scar in a way it didn't interfere with the costume. She chose the cheek. The series delves into age-old cure, haunted tunnel, army of undead and how "evil is eternal". The Netflix horror show is directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan. It will release on May 24.