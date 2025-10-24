Television actress Surbhi Chandna brought her unique twist to the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. She started her own tradition of celebrating Bhai Dooj with her nephew. Bhai Dooj 2025: Priya Dutt Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos with Brother Sanjay Dutt and Sister Namrata Dutt; Says ‘The Years May Pass, But the Bond Remains Unshaken’ (View Pics).

The Ishqbaaaz actress was looking all beautiful in a yellow ethnic attire with a gold necklace and complementary earrings during the festivities. She tied her hair in a low ponytail and completed the look with a cute silver stud bindi.

Surbhi Chandna Shares Heartwarming Video as She Marks the Festival with Her Nephew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

From feeding him sweets to showering him with kisses, Surbhi was seen making the most of her time with her little nephew.

In a video uploaded by the Naagin 5 actress on social media, she was seen getting a gift from the little munchkin, making the moment even more special.

Talking about breaking the norms, Surbhi penned on her official Instagram handle, "Starting our very Own Tradition Of Celebrating Bhai Dooj With My Nephew Don Idaan...Idu knows how obsessed his Su Maa is with Caps (red heart emoji) so the cutie got me my favourite gift (sic)."

"Idaan Says Su Maa Dressed like a cute Sardarni did some Bhangra with me , we both blew soapy bubbles in the air , fed me Flavoured Kaju Katli and all i did was cry after every Picture (smiling face with horns emoji)", she added.

Before this, Surbhi revealed that her husband, Karan Sharma, fasted for her on Karwa Chauth again this year.

She disclosed that, just like last year, Karan fasted for her again this year.

Posting glimpses from their Karwa Chauth celebration in Alibag on Instagram, Surbhi mentioned how the couple spent the scorching day playing pickleball. Bhai Dooj 2025: Saba Pataudi Celebrates the Festival With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan - See Family Photos.

Surbhi took to her IG and uploaded a string of pictures from the celebrations, along with the caption, “Karan Sharma fasted for his Wife Surbhi Chandna just like last year this year too With every sip of water we drank we blessed and thanked each other for the 15 years we invested in this union Survived a scorching hot day in Alibag on Karwachauth , played pickleball to kill time before the Moon Showed up. (sic)”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Surbhi Chandna). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).