Arti Singh is invited to in the garden area by Bigg Boss to watch her journey on Bigg Boss 13 so far. She sees all of her best and worst moments on the reality show, all the while being surrounded by dozens of her fans. She gets very emotional watching her journey on the show. Reports were rife that contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in a reality show about her swayamvar, where she will pick her groom. The show will be a desi twist on The Bachelorette. Today, the show was officially announced by Shehnaaz on Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz's new show will be called 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and will premiere on February 17. Shehnaaz hands out wedding invites to the housemates and dances with a baraat that enters the house. The groom's name has a question mark. Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma were nominated for evictions this week. It was announced by Vicky Kausal, who entered the house as a guest to promote Bhoot, that Mahira will be making an exit from the house. Everyone gets emotional over her departure. Bigg Boss congratulates the final six.

Only a handful of episodes of Bigg Boss 13 left. There are seven contestants in the house at the moment - Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh. We will see a surprise mid-week eviction in tonight's episode, as announced by Vicky Kaushal. The actor had entered the house to promote his film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted House. It will be heartbreaking for anyone to leave the show at this point in time, so close to the grand finale. Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati Asks Fans To End #GautiNaaz, Says 'Shehnaaz Will Only Be Sidharth's'.

After surviving through all the highs and lows, the top 6 contestants will get a chance to relive their entire journey. The viewers have been an integral part of their journey and hence the showcase is done in the presence of the contestants’ fans and supporters. As Arti’s journey is projected, she gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss for an exceptional experience. Tears stream down her cheeks when she sees herself ‘Independent Arti’ being flashed onto the screen. Sidharth Shukla also cries watching his jourey. Bigg Boss 13: Funny Memes On Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai And Other Housemates That Every True BB 13 Fan Will Relate To!