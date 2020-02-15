Sunil Grover comes dressed as Amitabh Bachchan and begins entertaining one and all. From taking digs at the top 5 to not even sparing ex-contestants and host Salman Khan, Sunil in his element cracks everyone up. Himanshi Khurana also enters the house to give Asim Riaz some company and the pair dance soulfully to "Mere Soniya Ve." Asim once again goes down on his knees for Himanshi. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra give a terrific performance to "Mummy Nu Pasand", defining their love story, followed by Mahira Sharma's entry to "Dheeme Dheeme". After the selfie session, Salman Khan says that the Top 6 are no less than the winner and then announces the money briefcase segment of the show. Paras Chhabra takes the Rs 10 Lakh money briefcase and walks out of the show. When questioned, Paras says, "iss show mein apni marzi se aaya tha aur apne marzi se hi jaaunga." He also says that he atleast has 10 Lakh, while out of the Top 5, only 1 will win and the others won't. Salman Khan then tells him that his decision was right (hinting that he wouldn't have won the show.) Paras also says that the top 2 will be Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. Salman Khan asks the ex-contestants who according to them will win the show and they give their expectations. Salman also teases Himanshi and Asim. Bipasha Basu gives a special message to Arti Singh, followed by Sunil Grover dressing up in various get-ups and giving out entertaining messages. Salman Khan then asks the Top 6 to take a picture before one by one, they get eliminated. Salman Khan also teases Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra about their impending Swayamvar show. Shehnaaz and Paras decide that they will help each other out in finding their ideal partners. Salman Khan enters the house and the session starts. He then points to Rashami that her mother is here and an emotional moment takes place. Asim's mother gets emotional and Sidharth even says 'Hi' to his father. Rashami reveals that she is talking to her mother after 1.5 years and Salman jokes about Arhaan Khan. Bigg Boss shows the contestants some audiovisuals of their family members. The surprise for Rashami Desai comes in the form of her estranged mother giving her a special message, followed by Asim, Paras, Sidharth, Arti and Shehnaaz's mothers and Asim's father. Rashami Desai breaks down and Paras is quick to hug her. Shehnaaz's father too, gives her a message. Rashami's mother recalls her ups and downs with her daughter and says she is happy about Rashami's decision with regards to Arhaan Khan. The Top 6 are welcome to the garden area and have an emotional talk with Bigg Boss, where he is seen narrating every contestant's high and low moments. Bigg Boss tells the contestants that the viewers have not yet had their fill of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla is seen trying to calm down a 'tantrum-throwing' Shehnaaz Gill who is clearly upset with the show ending and her impending separation from the former. Gill is seen asking Shukla to remain caring towards her forever.

Bigg Boss 13 will be hosting its grand finale tonight, where the top 5 contestants are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai. While Mahira Sharma was eliminated in a mid-night eviction, Paras Chhabra will reportedly be walking out of the show with a money bag of Rs 10 Lakh. And just like every season finale of the show, this one too will see sensuous performances between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, followed by Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Bigg Boss 13: From 2010 to 2020, Salman Khan's Earnings From The Controversial Reality Show Continue To Skyrocket!.

The episode will also see Salman Khan perform to a medley of 6 of his hit songs with the top 6 finalists. Also gracing the show will be Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty with some of his KKK contestants Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan, and Karishma Tanna. Stay Tuned! Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla Are The Top 2 Contestants (View Tweet).