Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Asim Riaz Was Mocked For Trying To Be A WWE Star Before John Cena Shared His Pic On Instagram

Himanshi has revealed that Asim was made fun for being in the gym (picture credit - Voot)

Asim Riaz has earned a huge fan following, thanks to his amazing stint on Bigg Boss 13. We can easily see him in the top two. Honestly given the kind of support that he has, we won't be surprised if he walks away with the winner's trophy on February 16. It's not only his fans, but many celebrities are vouching for Asim as well. Recently famous WWE Superstar and actor John Cena surprised everyone by sharing a picture of Asim on his Instagram account. It's a big deal for Asim, and we are sure he will be on cloud nine once he hears about this.

Asim's girlfriend and former contestant, Himanshi Khurana feels the same. In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Himanshi said that Asim will be very happy to see his picture on John Cena's Instagram account. “He will be very excited and happy I know. He will be on cloud nine because it is a big achievement. But I know, he will soon relax,” Himanshi was quoted. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Claims Shehnaaz Gill's Makeup Artist Told Her To Start A Love Angle With Sidharth Shukla, She Hits Back At Him.

Himanshi also revealed that many people in the house made fun of Asim for working out too much. She said that other contestants mocked him for being in the gym all the time. “I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces. Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. But see now how fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places. I am very happy for him and super proud. When I got evicted from the show, they started teasing Asim and taunting him that he was behind me and I left him. But destiny had something else planned and I went inside for him. When I went inside, I said it loudly I have come inside for Asim,” added Himanshi.

In case you missed it, John Cena shared not one, but two pictures of Asim on his Instagram. The first was from his official photoshoot for Bigg Boss 13. Check out right here:

Another one was a photoshopped picture of Asim holding a huge placard with #AsimForTheWin written on it.

As we said, there are high chances that Asim becomes the winner of Bigg Boss 13. We know that Sidharth Shukla has a lot of support too, and add to it his popularity. We can't wait to see who will lift that trophy on the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday.