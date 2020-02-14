Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Get a ‘Family’ Surprise, As Mother Rasila Is All Set to Enter the House?

It's just a day to go for the Bigg Boss 13 finale and fans as well as we cannot keep calm. The six contestants who are currently fighting it out for the winner's trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. While who among them will get crowned as the winner is still a mystery, we hear that Rashami is going to get a family surprise before the grand finale. Yep, you read that right! As per a report on Spotboye, Desai's mother Rasila will be entering the show in the last episode. FYI, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress celebrated her birthday on February 13, 2020, and this can be a token of love by the makers for her. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Manager EXPOSES Arhaan Khan, Says He Never Helped Her Financially.
Earlier a few reports hinted that Rashami and her mom are not so cordial with each other and the reason behind the same was Arhaan, as maa was not sure about the man for her daughter. But now Arhaan almost out of Rashami's life, the maa-beti reunion will be one epic visual to witness. The update on the portal also adds that Rasila Desai was spotted on the sets to shoot a byte for Rashami. Bigg Boss 13: Funny Memes On Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai And Other Housemates That Every True BB 13 Fan Will Relate To!
Here's A Picture Of Rashami With Her Mom:
View this post on Instagram
We wait to see the Desais in tears. Meanwhile, if you remember in the family week, Rashami Desai's mother did not make her presence felt on the controversial show and instead, her niece and nephew entered. But later Rasila cleared the air and expressed that it was due to ill health, she could make it to the show. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more gossip about Bigg Boss 13!