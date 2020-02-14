Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Get a ‘Family’ Surprise, As Mother Rasila Is All Set to Enter the House?

Rashami and Rasila Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's just a day to go for the Bigg Boss 13 finale and fans as well as we cannot keep calm. The six contestants who are currently fighting it out for the winner's trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. While who among them will get crowned as the winner is still a mystery, we hear that Rashami is going to get a family surprise before the grand finale. Yep, you read that right! As per a report on Spotboye, Desai's mother Rasila will be entering the show in the last episode. FYI, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress celebrated her birthday on February 13, 2020, and this can be a token of love by the makers for her. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Manager EXPOSES Arhaan Khan, Says He Never Helped Her Financially.