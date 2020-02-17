Bigg Boss 13 Runner Up, Asim Riaz Publicly Proclaims That He Is in a Relationship With Himanshi Khurana (Deets Inside)

Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla might have lifted the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 13, but it is Asim Riaz who has won hearts across the globe for being real on a reality show. The young man who was not at all a well-known personality before the show made a strong fanbase in the 4 months span. On the show, Riaz came out as a confident guy who took a stand when needed. Not just this, he also showed it to the world that if he loves someone, he does not shy away from accepting the same. Finally, out of the house and in his interview with TOI, Asim admitted that he is in a relationship with Himanshi Khurana. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz Grabs the Second Spot, Gets Defeated by Winner Sidharth Shukla.

"Himanshi and I are in a relationship and we want to know each other more in the outside world," Asim said. "I was excited to see her. I would talk to the imaginary her when she wasn’t inside the house for two months. I fell in love with her. Baaki logo ko lagta tha ki main baahar aa kar badal jaunga. I told her that what mattered to me was her opinion and our love for each other. It wasn’t for the cameras. We are in a relationship and want to know each other more in the outside world." he added. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Here Are Top 5 Reasons Why Asim Riaz Deserves to Win the Reality Show!

Here's A Video Of Asim's Journey Below:

When quizzed about how his journey has been on the show, he replied, "I feel blessed. I believe that the audience empathised with me because I showed every emotion — good or bad — uncut and raw. All of it was real. Whatever I am today is because of the audience and they have made me reach so far. I am happy for Sidharth."

"Mujh mein bhi wohi junoon tha. For someone who has come from nowhere, becoming the first runner-up is a big deal. If you ask me, I haven’t lost. Main jeeta hi hoon. It’s the format of the show that only one person emerges as the winner. As far as calling me names, log kuchh bhi bole, but I am standing here today. Log bolte hain aur maine karke dikhaaya (smiles)," he added. Stay tuned!