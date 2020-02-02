Rashami is called into the box and Salman asks er where are her house keys. Shehbaz alleges that Rashami Desai encourages Shehnaaz to her face and behind her back, she says that Shehnaaz's game is all about Sidharth. Salman also invites Salman to the next season of Bigg Boss. Vikas next alleges Shehnaaz for ruining Sidharth Shukla's game because of her mood swings. Shehnaaz counters him and says that she is emotionally attached to Sid and gets extremely affected with what he says to her. She also says that she always has a 'tit for tat' reaction to whatever Sidharth does with her. When Salman Khan compares Shehnaaz to Rani, Sidharth to SRK and Arti to Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shehnaaz flirts and says that she has Salman Khan. Kashmera alleges Shehnaaz of saying certain things about Arti that hurt her. Salman Khan gives the connections the chance to blame contestants while they get a chance to defend themselves. Vikas accuses the model of first poking a person, getting a reaction from them and playing the sympathy card and also using and throwing various housemates in the house. Shefali Jariwala also blames Asim for using people's emotions for his gains. Asim defends himself vehemently. Asim states that he has broken up and Himanshi also finally states that she loves Asim. Salman congratulates the pair and Asim assures the host that he will fix everything. Salman taunts Asim saying that he destroyed Himanshi Khurana's life. Salman then warns and tells Asim that if he has not broken up then he will enter the house and kick his ass. Himanshi tells Salman that when she saw the show as a viewer, she realised that people talked about how she was portrayed as a cheater. Salman then asks Asim about who all are close to him and that is when Asim says that he told Himanshi about everyone. Salman asks Asim once again and he clarifies that he has told Himanshi everything and that there is nothing between him and his ex. Salman also says that if Himanshi had broken her relationship, then she would have admitted to loving Asim and calls AsiManshi a case of 'rebound'. Asim tries to justify Himanshi's side but Salman does not listen. Salman questions Asim if his proposal for Himanshi was fake or for the show? Asim says that he fell in love and told her. Calling his repeated confessions irritating, Salman says that he looked pathetic on-screen. Salman questions Asim about why Himanshi, who hinted to Parag that she also loves Asim, is refraining from taking the relationship forward? Salman asks Paras to get an aarti ki thaal with reference to Kashmera's suggestion of getting together with Sidharth Shukla. Arti says that she told Kashmera that her and Sid's temperaments do not match and that they are only great friends. Salman Khan enters the house and asks the contestants about their respective cards. Mahira states that she accepted the tag because she wanted to avoid fights, Vishal justifies why he is the joker but (biased) Salman rags him. Mahira is seen sulking about being tagged as the ghulam and is justifying how she is a loyal friend and not a ghulam. Paras is seen telling Aakash Sharma that he should have taken Asim's name as Rashami's ghulam. Salman Khan talks about the connections and shows that task that Bigg Boss' Permanent Visiting Faculty; Hina Khan conducted. The connections will have to, by majority choose the playing cards. Sidharth is the baadshah, Shehnaaz is the begum, Mahira is the ghulam (after a lot of discussions and arguments), Vishal is elected the joker (again after a lot of arguments and difference of opinion), the Ace of the game is Asim.

Like a norm it is this season, Bigg Boss 13's latest episode will be all shades of dramatic with Salman Khan in no mood these days to spare all those in the Bigg Boss 13 house who is apparently lying about their respective relationships. After exposing Arhaan Khan after he proposed to Rashami Desai, he went after Paras Chhabra and this week, it will be all about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana and also there will be around 2 of Arhaan and Rashami's relationship discussion again.

Salman will start with Asim and his repeated love confessions to Himanshi, who already told him that she will make a decision once they both step out of the house. Later on, Salman plays the clip where Himanshi is seen talking about Arhaan Khan being hurt with Rashami Desai and this irks both Salman and Desai. Stay Tuned!