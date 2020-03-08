Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all over the internet! The Indian TV celeb turned out to be one of the most popular contestants of the show, also clinched the winners' trophy expectedly. In the process he amassed a huge fan -base. Now, the actor has found a place in the diaries of Humans of Bombay. The social media page which jots down the inspirational stories of people from Mumbai and the celebs as well, peeped into Sidharth's life. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Dedicates His 'Humans of Bombay' Post To Mother.

Interestingly, this post his fit for the occasion of International women's day. He dedicated this post to his mother. Those who have seen his BB 13 stint already know how emotionally attached he was with his mother. In this post, he tells how he was brought up by his mom and how she was instrumental in shaping up his career. Check out the post below.

Sidharth Shukla's Human's Of Bombay Post

An excerpt from the post says, "When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock through it all. She never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she seamlessly ran the household, looked after three children, and always fulfilled our demands! I realize now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so many things to give us whatever we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion."

Surely, his fans will be more than happy to read his life-story his his own words. Also, they are eagerly waiting for his next outings after Bigg Boss 13 stint.