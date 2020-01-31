Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Are the Top Two Finalists, Claims Mastermind Vikas Gupta

Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, Sidharth Shukla(Photo Credits: Instagram)

In just a few weeks, the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 will come to an end. And so with the thought to churn loads of TRP for the show, BB makers are leaving no stone unturned. Owing to the same, the latest addition to the reality series are the connections (ex-contestants). Currently, the housemates and the connections are playing their first game together. The task is as such that the winner of the same will directly be part of the finale. Amidst all this, we also saw mastermind Vikas Gupta dominating the task on yesterday’s episode. But the most important thing we noticed was Vikas Gupta's claim on already knowing who will be the top two contestants of the show. Bigg Boss 13: Was Umar Riaz The 'One' Who Told Himanshi Khurana To Not Commit To Asim Riaz? Bigg Boss Contestant's Brother CLARIFIES Statement.

Elaborating on the same, in one of the parts from yesterday's episode we saw Vikas first going to Rashami and stating that she need not worry as she has already made it to the finale. Gupta made the said statement as in the task his aim is to eliminate Desai, as she was not her priority. Ahead when Vikas and Kashmera Shah were seen in an argument, the former yelled at Shah saying that Sidharth Shukla needs no support as he is already in the finale. So, as per Gupta, it's Rashami and Sid in the top 2. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Friendship Makes Arhaan Khan Cry (Watch Video).

Check Out How Vikas Cheated In The Task:

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta happens to know a lot of industry secrets and we are not at all shocked if he also knows that Rashami and Sidharth are the last two to stand for the winner's trophy. Having said that, all we hope that Vikas' claim becomes a reality. *wink wink*. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 13!