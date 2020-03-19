Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh Says He's Still Friends with Ex-Girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli

Vishal Singh, Madhurima Tuli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli made a lot of headlines for their fights during their stints on the reality TV show Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. From abusing each other to involving in physical violence, the two often stayed in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. It seems the two have now moved on from their phase of quarrels. Exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh to Perform on B-Town Songs for ZEE TV’s Special Show Salaam-E-Ishq.

In a recent interview with IANS, Vishal spoke about his current bond with Madhurima. He said, "I don't have any grudges for her in my heart. We are still friends... but it does not mean we meet every day or talk every day. We have moved on from our fights. We behave maturely now. No harsh feelings for her and there is not 'dushmani' (hostility) between Madhurima and I." Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Claims Vishal Aditya Singh Made Her A 'Bitter and Negative Person, But She Does 'Not Regret' Their Romantic Moments Inside The House.

Vishal also spoke about how his life has changed after Bigg Boss 13. "I feel blessed to be part of that show. Now more people know me... my reach has increased. I got a lot of popularity due to 'Bigg Boss'. Even professional life has changed too, I have got many offers," Vishal said on the sidelines of Rohit K Verma's fashion show 'Sindoor Khela'.