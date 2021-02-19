The 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend has taken the internet by storm. Right from common people to celebrities everyone is joining the party and it's rather cool to see how a viral video and connect one and all. Having said that, the latest celeb who has added himself to the Pawri club is none other than Abhinav Shukla. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his social media and shared a video of himself wherein he goes 'Pawri Hori Hai' and also declares wife Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the reality show. Deepika Padukone Joins the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Craze, Shares a Hilarious Meme on Instagram!

In the video, Abhinav first points at himself saying 'Doston ye mein hu' then he pops up an apple and at last, he shows a photo frame of him and Rubina adding 'Yeh Bigg Boss ki winner hai'. Well, looks like ahead of the grand finale the man has already declared his wife as the victor. We loved how AS added the Pawri feel to his clip and turned it into a fun one. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Gets Emotional After Seeing His Mother and Niece Via Video Call (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Only two days are left for the finale and fans of the reality show are getting curious over who will lift the winner's trophy. Having said that, we had conducted a poll asking fans who they think will win Bigg Boss 14? And without any surprises fans had voted in large numbers for Rubina Dilaik. So, is she winning it? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).