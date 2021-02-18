With just three days for the finale, Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting day-by-day. In last night's episode, we saw how the contestants were asked by Bigg Boss if they have any wish to be fulfilled. To which, Aly Goni had urged that he wants to see his mother and newborn niece via video call. And guess what, on tonight's (Feb 18) episode, we will get to see Aly all emotional as he will meet his family. As per the latest promo, Bigg Boss will fulfil Goni's wish and the actor will talk to his maa. Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant Calls Her Wedding a ‘Scam’, Hints at Ending the Marriage After Her Exit From the Show.

In the video, Aly interacts with his mother and tells her how he misses her a lot and cannot wait to meet her. That's not it, as he also explains how her teachings over the years came in handy on the reality show. To which her mother replies that for her he is the winner already. Aly goes all aww after seeing his niece on the video. Indeed, after watching this, we do feel, he's a family man. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s Sister Ilham Is Confident That Her Brother Will Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show for Jasmin Bhasin.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, our Bigg Boss 14 winner poll results were out yesterday (Feb 17) which saw Aly Goni in the fourth position with only 6 percent. It was quite shocking for us to see him on that spot as we expected him to be in the top three atleast. However, let's see who will be crowned the winner this season. Stay tuned!

