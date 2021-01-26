Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has been openly supporting housemate Rahul Vaidya as the latter's fights with Rubina Dilaik get nastier. Aly's mother Ruby Goni says he will stick to showing unconditional support to Rahul since he is an emotional person and forever stands by people he shares a bond with. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Reveals That Husband Ritesh’s Bank Balance Was the Reason She Married Him.

"You can't be friends with everyone, and Aly has been clear about it that now Rahul is his priority in the show. He will stand by him. He expects trust only from the few people who he trusts," Ruby told IANS while opening up on her son. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Blasts Nikki Tamboli-Manu Punjabi for Talking Ill About His Wife’s Career and Stature.

"When Aly has a bond with someone, he will stand by that person, no matter what. Now when Jasmin is not in the show, he will support Rahul and that's the way he is. He is not selfish. It's a good thing that you respect every relation you make," she added. Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Becomes the Latest Contestant To Get Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Is she happy with the way Aly is playing the game? "As a contestant, he is doing great. I am proud of him for being himself. He is one of the strongest contestants, and is playing well," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).