Remember Om Swami from Bigg Boss season 10? Well, he was quite the entertainer with his rather cheap tactics, not to mention his pointless debates with the housemates and also with host Salman Khan. Nevertheless, the controversies that he got involved in, Om Swami was one remembered contestant. And if reports in Tellychakkar are to be believed, then makers have picked another controversial figure to get locked up inside the house and it is none other than Radhe Maa. In fact, Radhe Maa is reportedly approached for almost every season but looks like BB14 will see her finally enter the house. Bigg Boss 14 Postponed, Salman Khan's Reality Show To Air From October 4?.

Radhe Maa, whose real name is Sukhvinder Kaur, has been a part of many controversies ranging from dowry harassment to even driving a family to kill themselves. She also has an obscenity complaint lodged against her as she allows her devotees to kiss her. Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma Talks About Participating in Salman Khan's Reality Show.

The report read, "Radhe Maa, who calls herself an avatar of the goddess, has apparently locked for the 14th season. The self-proclaimed Godwoman Radhe Maa has been approached by makers in the earlier season as well. But it seems like this time she is quite keen and even makers are wanting to bring her on board."

This time around, a host of A-list TV actors and controversial figures were approached for the sjow. While Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Nishat Singh Malkani and others have been apparently confirmed to stay inside the house, actors Vivian Dsena, Rajeev Sen, Adhyayan Suman and Shubhangi Atrey Poori have reportedly turned down the offer.

