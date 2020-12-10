Another day, another drama-filled episode of Bigg Boss 14 is here. The day began with fights and ended in many more fights. While we do wait for Rakhi Sawant to come into the house, challengers Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan have already annoyed the old members of the house. Rubina Dalaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan are bonding as well as fighting with the new members of the house and it is quite interesting to see them interact this way. The show has picked up the pace again and today's episode was an entertaining one as usual. Bigg Boss 14 December 09 Episode: Housemates Fight Vigourously In the Nomination Task; Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's Banter Halted By Bigg Boss - 5 Highlights Of BB14.

The nomination task was continued today and as usual, the contestants fought like crazy to win the task. Jasmin is missing her boyfriend Aly Gony and Rahul Mahajan's reply to this is something you don't want to miss. While love is in the air for Bhasin all is not well between Arshi and Vikas. The firebrand Arshi is seen clashing with Mastermind Vikas at each and every step in the show. This and a lot more happened in today's episode. Get all the inside deets below.

Nomination Task Continues

The nomination tasks picks up from where the teams left it yesterday. Arshi, Rahul, Abhinav and Eijaz battle it out with Jasmin, Vikas, Kashmera and Rubina and lose the game. Team Vikas manages to keep the glass clean and win two rounds. Even though Rahul's team lost, he outshined during these two rounds as he puts his best efforts to win the game. Manu and Arshi got into a fight as well when he announced Vikas' team as the winner and called him biased. Kashmera also goes on to call him a mastermind.

Kashmera Shah Nominated For Eviction Along With Arshi's Team

Arshi's team including Rahul, Abhinav and Eijaz get nominated for eviction as they lost the nomination task. Bigg Boss added a twist and asked the winning team including Vikas, Jasmin, Kashmera and Rubina to decide and vote for one contestant among themselves for nomination. After many discussions, Rubina, Jasmin and Vikas nominate Kashmera and nominate her for eviction. Kashmera is quite upset with Vikas and lashes out on him for not standing up for her.

Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta Argue Over Nominations

Vikas warns Arshi to be careful and tells her that not everyone she considers her friend wants good for her. Arshi get irritated and questions Vikas’ title as the Mastermind as well! Vikas is seen instructing Arshi to not fall prey to all the rumours that the other housemates are filling her ears with but she somehow believes that Vikas is planning something against her and is getting her evicted. Vikas blasts at her for purposely losing the game to save her friend Kashmera. Arshi takes her mic off and asks Bigg Boss to her in the confession room. They dig up the past as well and curse at each other. Their fight got quite ugly.

Jasmin Bhasin Misses Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin clearly is missing Aly Goni and requests Bigg Boss to get him back on the show. She warns Bigg Boss that if he doesn't send Aly inside the house, she will remove her mic and sit in front of the confession room. Challengers Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah are seen giving her some marriage advice and having a fun banter. While Rahul Mahajan advises her to have two kids and a few pets and make an ideal family, Kashmera Shah vouches for how nice Aly is as a groom for Jasmin. Bigg Boss 14 December 10 Synopsis: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta’s Rivalry Heats Up.

Vikas Gupta Breaks Down

The fight between Vikas and Arshi gets ugly. The two get personal and Arshi brings out past issues to poke Vikas. She says that as a producer he tried to snatch away her work just like he did it for Shilpa Shinde. Vikas gets really hurt by this and breaks down in front of Abhinav. He says that Arshi was the one who came to sort things out and now she had made everything worse. He said that he tries to be good with everyone but cannot help it if people start to behave like this.

So this is all that happened in today's episode. In a promo shared during the live telecast, it was also revealed that Rakhi Sawant will be joining the housemates soon. Aly Gony too returns on the show and reveals the true colours of Eijaz. He tells Abhinav, Rubina and Jasmin that Eijaz continuously bitches about them. Let's see how the three react to this and more! Stay tuned to Latestly for more updates.

