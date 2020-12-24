Lets just say Bigg Boss 14 makers are desperately trying to grab eyeballs. After sending in ex-Bigg Boss contestants as challengers into the house, which we agree was a good move, the makers have now resorted to something very silly. They have added a ghost-story to the BB14 house. The upcoming episode will see housemates seem unable to decide just what is up with Rakhi Sawant! Looking absolutely fearsome, Rakhi is seen staring into the camera very intensely for a long time. Bigg Boss 14 December 23 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Out Because of Aly Goni; Arshi Khan Breaks Down -4 Highlights of BB14.

Suddenly something happens and she eerily starts rocking back and forth and even silently cries. Jasmin Bhasin is the first one to notice and asks Rakhi if everything’s alright with her. Rubina Dilaik is the next one to get spooked as Rakhi starts singing . Arshi Khan also asks Rakhi about what she is doing when she sees Rakhi standing still as if in a trance. Wildcard Sonali Phogat approaches Rakhi and asks her why she is crying to which Rakhi replies she is not. Bigg Boss 14 December 22 Episode: Aly Goni Ditches Abhinav Shukla in the Captaincy Task; BJP Politician Sonali Phogat Enters the Show – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

By now everyone is rightfully spooked. Sitting in the garden area, Rakhi is seen talking with Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni. Eijaz addresses her as Julie and asks her whether she belongs here. Rakhi aka Julie tells him that it is her house and that she has a connection with the place where Eijaz sleeps. Later Eijaz is seen confessing to Aly that he is genuinely scared now as Rakhi looked at him in a very spooky way!

When everyone is lazing around in the sleeping area, Rahul Mahajan remarks something about removing the Pret Aatma from the house, and Rakhi suddenly shouts at him! Even Arshi is seen asking Rakhi whether it is still her or has some other spirit taken charge! Vikas Gupta is the only one who remains unfazed as we see him sleeping comfortably in Rakhi’s lap!

When Jasmin asks Rakhi/ Julie whether she is happy, she replies in the negative. She says that for 200 years she has been unhappy and this place belongs to her! Well, do you think all this is a staged attempt to grab eyeballs? Tell us what you think about this episode!

