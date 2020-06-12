Bigg Boss 13 was not just another season of the reality show, as it was a blockbuster kind for the fans. The line-up of celebs in the current season made the show a hit. Right from Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Mahira Sharma and Shehnnaaz Gill, these celebs garnered a lot of fame thanks to the show. Not just this, their love life also became a topic of discussion and out of them was Paras who even broke up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri as he had started feeling for Mahira. Now, a new report has popped online which claims that Chhabra's ex has been approached for Bigg Boss 14. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre Confirms She Was Offered Bigg Boss 14 But Had to Reject It Due To THIS Reason!

Now, speaking of the same, Puri gave a twisted answer to the above question to ETimes. She said, "Yaar do you really think Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition. There's so much happening. Shows are shutting down and all. In fact, we don't even know if the shoots are going to start and if things are going to be fine soon. I have no clue if the show is going to happen this time or if it is coming up with a new season."

"Right now, I am very happy playing Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh and I am eagerly waiting for the shoots to resume. I am waiting to go to Aamgaon and start the shooting. Right now, it is way too early to talk about a new show or being a part of Bigg Boss 14. Let's see where life takes. I would definitely like to entertain my audience in every possible way and I will continue doing different and new things," she added. Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti Approached For Salman Khan's Show? (Deets Inside).

Well, what Akanksha has said above is indeed true as the COVID-19 situation in the country has been getting worse and in such times we wonder will the channel be able to lock top-notch celebs inside the house. The answer to this question will soon be out. Stay tuned!

