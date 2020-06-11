Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre Confirms She Was Offered Bigg Boss 14 But Had to Reject It Due To THIS Reason!

Shubhanhi Atre, Bigg Boss Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be a massive success for the makers. Owing to the same, even amidst a pandemic, the channel is in no mood to take a break and have already started calling celebrities for the next season. Due to this, many names have made it to the web who've been approached for the show. Out of them, one such name is that of Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain serial. Now, giving her confirmation to the same, the actress told Pinkvilla that she indeed got a call from the BB makers. Woah!! Bigg Boss 14: Shubhangi Atre Aka Angoori From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Offered Salman Khan's Show? (Read Details).

However, it's not what you think as Shubhangi in the same interview also added that she will not be doing Bigg Boss 14. Yep, that's correct. "Yes, I have got a call for Bigg Boss but I'm not available for it as of now... I'm already committed to Bhabiji, and I cannot ditch my producers and channel at any cost. And the second thing I cannot fight and abuse at least for now I am not prepared for such show... future I don't know," she told the portal. Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti Approached For Salman Khan's Show? (Deets Inside).

With this, all the speculation with regards to the actress being part of Bigg Boss' next season should come to rest. As Atre ain't be doing the show anytime soon, and she seems to be committed to her comedy soap, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Reports are that even Surbhi Jyoti has got a call from the makers to be part of Bigg Boss. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).