While the challengers in Bigg Boss 14 did light up the game a lot more, the entertainer from that old lot would definitely be Rakhi Sawant. Despite starting her journey mid way, Rakhi Sawant has witness the drama in the Bigg Boss house reaching its pinnacle. Her Bigg Boss expertise gives her first-hand insight into how surreal it feels to watch yourself in the episodes when the contestant has left the house and resumed their normal life. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and Others Break Down After Meeting Their Families (Watch Video).

And she was heard discussing the same with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. In this interesting Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see the trio discussing how they’ll react to their outbursts on national television, with Rakhi infusing the conversation with humour in her classic comical style. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan Says He Stands By His 'Cheap' Comment on Rakhi Sawant, Says The 'Disgusting' Things Done By Her Were Not Shown Outside.

During the conversation about their actions in the house, Rakhi says, “Har insaan ko lagta hai hum sahi kar rahe hain. Hum jab bahar jaake apne hi videos dekhte hai, tab sharam aati hai. Sabko lagta hai ki, nahi, mein sahi hoon. We are human. Har cheez nikalti hai. Insaan hain, bhagwan thodi nah hain hum log.”

To this, Rubina added to her point, stating, “Bahar ja kar dekhne ko jab milega na, khud ko itni baar lagega, hey bhagwan, kya kiya!” In her signature hilarious way, Rakhi added humour to the discussion, teasing, “Mera sapna adhura reh gaya, aapke husband se flirt karne ka. Kabhi parathe ke task aate hai, karenge kya? Ek sari bhi nahi hai dhang ki mere paas, ke lehra ki gaane gaye.”

While we're sure that it will be a relief of epic proportions for the contestants to go back to their real lives, but will they also love watching all their selves in the show and want to relive their antics?

