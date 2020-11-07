Here's some good news for Kavita Kaushik's fans who were of the belief that Kavita's journey in the house ended before she could show her actual self and prove her mettle. It can be recalled that Kavita was eliminated after staying in the house for only 1 week. While Nishant was shown the door after 8 out of 9 housemates voted him out, Kavita was eliminated on the basis of the audience votes. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Tweets 'Know Your Truth, Nothing Else Matters' After Eviction From Salman Khan's Show.

However, with Bigg Boss 14's new theme changing to 'abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi', the makers of BB14, have decided to get Kavita Kaushik back in the game and in the house, albeit, on the basis of approval from a special panel, consisting 3 ex-Bigg Boss players, Vindu Dara Singh, Arti Singh and Kamya Punjabi, along with Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Talks About Her Rift With Eijaz Khan, Says She Had Warned Pavitra Punia That 'He Doesn’t Need Love or Friends'.

Check Out the Video Below:

The 4 panel members talk about how Kavita was percieved by the audience during her week-long stay in the house and ask her what went wrong. After Kavita gives her explanations, host Salman Khan asks the panel members to vote in favour of Kavita entering the house or against it! Well, what do you think the result will be?

