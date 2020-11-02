Captaincy in the Bigg Boss house is no joke, as with power also comes responsibilities. Until now, we saw the current captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house Eijaz Khan handling the situation quite well but looks like abh scene paltega. As on Monday's episode, we see the captain and wild card contestant Naina Singh locking horns. It will so happen that Eijaz will come to know that Naina has broken a house rule and has used a luxury item. This irks Khan and he calmly makes Singh explain the repercussion of not going by the guidelines. Amid this, he also punishes her by taking away her cigarette box. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 01 Episode: Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik's Fight Worsens, Shehnaaz Gill Sends Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan On A Date - 5 Highlights of BB14 Episode.

Well, this decision by Eijaz fumes Naina and she denies to cook for the house, until she is not given her cigarettes back. Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and a few more question the captain's call and tries to make him understand that the whole house is suffering because of a fight between two. Eijaz pays no heed to anyone and his carefree attitude makes Naina tag him 'dogla'. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 31 Episode: Salman Khan Addresses Nepotism and Schools Rahul Vaidya - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Check Out The Video Below:

Well, it is really strange as Naina's this avatar comes in right after Salman Khan taunted her on Weekend Ka Vaar that she ain't visible on the show. Now, it will be interesting to see that will Eijaz hand over Naina's cigarettes or the argument will be neverending? Stay tuned!

