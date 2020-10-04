Bigg Boss 14 had a starry premiere night and contestants are looking forward to their journey inside the house. The season is expected to go on for about three months but you can expect it to extend by another month or so. While episode one will start with Jasmin Bhasin's verbal argument with Nikki Tamboli over the latter's refusal to do the house chores, it will also have a dose of entertainment, courtesy, Radhe Maa. Netizens are pumped up about the excitement coming their way and have started picking their favourite names already. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Recap: Salman Khan’s Reality Show Sees Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors, Nikki Tamboli’s TIFF With Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya’s Secret Task.

While some think Eijaz Khan will be the next Armaan Kohli inside the house, others believe Nikki is trying to be the new Shehnaaz Gill. It's too early to predict if these names are following the previous contestants' strategies but we are excited to see what's lying in store for us ahead. And while we'll gradually realise if our predictions came through, you guys check out how the internet is reacting to this new season so far. Bigg Boss 14 Episode 1 Precap: Jasmin Bhasin Gets into Verbal Argument with Nikki Tamboli, Radhe Maa Gets Preachy (Watch Video).

Do You Think She Is?

#NikkiTamboli looks like copying Shehnaaz Gill. Hoping that she has lot more to entertain us just play n show your real personality. #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #ColorsTV — Rahul Chawhan (@RahulChawhan2) October 4, 2020

One Vote for Rubina Dilaik

Eijaz Khan's Aggression Gets him a Vote

Eijaz khan seems so aggressive! Hona bhi chaiye after all this is BB🔥.. play otherwise go home. Rahul vaidya seems so funny.. omg he is very good singer + good personality.. looking forward to him. Jaan kumar ( Kumar sanu's beta ) 3 weeks me eliminate hoga!#BiggBoss14 — Salmandevotee (@Rohan_Sharma3) October 4, 2020

Was the Premiere Night Episode Boring?

If you found Yesterday's premiere night of #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 Funny , I would rather watch n sit #SidharthShukla just sleeping all day ❤️😂🥱 — Keerthi Reddy CN (@cn_keerthi) October 4, 2020

Not a Good Start for Nishant

Nishant konse saste star plus mode me hai bhai🙂🤡#BiggBoss14 — 💙Prem ki Deewani💙 (@GadhaMazdoori) October 4, 2020

Eijaz and Jasmin - Good Friends?

Jasmin Bhasin Gets a Vote

Guys kon kisko support Kar raha hai iss baar #BB14 me Main toh #JasmineBhasin ko Kar rahi hu aap sabka favorite kon hai iss baar???#JasminBhasinInBB14 #BiggBoss14 #SidharthShukla #SidMin — Mahi choudhary (@Mahicho16480218) October 4, 2020

A Strategy for Jaan Kumar Sanu

Quite a List of Favourites

There was no one like Shehnaz on yesterday's Grand Permier when she was very impressed with Shehnaaz and I thought I would support Shehnaaz,,,,Nobody was able to impress so much on the grand perimer #BB14 But I like Rubina, Abhinav, eijaz, pavitra punia,Rahul vadia#BiggBoss14 — 𝐃𝐢𝐲𝐚_'𝐃 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐬♕💞💋 (@WhoIsDiya1) October 4, 2020

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin seem to be the new favourites this season but only time will tell if they have enough admirers and supporters in their corner. We hope Bigg Boss 14 turns out to be as exciting and as entertaining as BB 13. Sending out all our good wishes to the show's creative team.

