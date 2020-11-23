The dreaded time when housemates are nominated for eviction is here in Bigg Boss 14. The process is known to create fearsome rifts between the housemates as each one is busy planning and plotting to nominate the contestant they want out! Bigg Boss gives a toy parrot attributed to each housemate and they have to further decide whose parrot they want lock in a cage and nominate them. Jasmin Bhasin is determined to nominate Pavitra Punia as she is disgusted with her attitude. Pavitra, in return, decides to lock Jasmin’s parrot by claiming that she is judgmental. Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya engage in a heated discussion about whom they want to nominate. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 22 Episode: Ekta Kapoor Gives Rubina Dilaik the Immunity Stone, Jaan Kumar Sanu Eliminated - 5 Highlights of BB14 Episode.

Abhinav says he wishes to nominate Rahul as he has been disrespectful towards his wife, Rubina Dilaik. Eijaz does not agree with this, and says that Abhinav does not need to take a stand for Rubina, who is quite capable of taking a stand herself. Rubina, too, tries to convince Abhinav that he does not need to nominate Rahul and focus on playing his game instead. Abhinav, however, remains adamant and says that his principles won’t allow him to nominate anyone else but Rahul. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Opens Up on Being Called a Product of Nepotism by Rahul Vaidya, Says ‘My Dad Has Not Really Supported My Career’ [LatestLY Exclusive].

Eventually, Rahul goes on to nominate Eijaz, and the two have a major clash. Eijaz blames Rahul for not standing true to his word. Rahul, on the other hand, questions Eijaz just what has he done for him. Eijaz, surprisingly, nominates Abhinav and wants to see him in the list of contestants up for eviction. Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares Feel Jasmin Bhasin Has Turned Into a ‘Naagin’ on the Reality Show (View Tweet).

When Kavita Kaushik goes inside the confession room to nominate her chosen contestant, the housemates have a huge laugh at it. Her style of nominating Aly Goni has them all in splits! Her chaste Hindi diction has them all laughing and the housemates decide to run away rather than listen to her very long, gyan-fuelled appeal for nomination!

Will Rubina and Abhinav be able to play their own independent games rather than always depending on each other? Will the Eijaz and Rahul clash write a new chapter in rivalries in the Bigg Boss House?

