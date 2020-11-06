Everybody has their eyes on Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship as the coming together of the pair seems to be a threat for many contestants inside the house. While certain instances have already created friction, their friendship will have to face the test of time as they move ahead in the game, individually. Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task wherein the house is divided into Angels and Devils. With their white Halos, the Angels of the house have a certain demeanor to follow as instructed by Bigg Boss. The Devils on the other hand have to be harsh and go all out in order to win the budget task. Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Makes Jaan Kumar Sanu Put His Hand In the Toilet, Warns Him He Will Make Jaan Lick His Hand! Is He Taking It Too Far? (Watch Video).

With an eye on the prize, the Devils take the Angels to task. Eijaz Khan takes complete advantage of his powers as part of the Devils and tries to settle his score with Pavitra Punia. He orders her to take a dig at herself by repeating “ Pavitra Punia ehsaan faramosh hai!’. Next up Eijaz insults Jaan Kumar Sanu by asking him to remove his clothes then shave his beard all in front of Nikki Tamboli, which further agitates Jaan but he sportingly plays the game. Later Eijaz crosses all limits and insults Jaan, leading to a massive fight between the duo. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Celebrate Karwa Chauth and It’s Super Romantic (Watch Video).

Aly is seen leading the Devils, which irks Jasmin for being inhuman towards the Angels. The duo begins giving each other a cold shoulder until Aly loses his cool and starts to scream at Jasmin for ignoring him! Will Jasmin and Aly make peace after the task? Will the Angel’s inner strength and demeanor win over the ferociousness of the Devils?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).