Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw the makers adding a new twist to the show in the name of 'Tabadla'. In this, the red zone (unsafe) members get a chance to get swapped with the green zone inmates. However, this big decision solely lies in the hands of the captain. The current captain of the house is Eijaz Khan. Last night, we already saw Nikki Tamboli coming back to the green zone in exchange of Kavita Kaushik, who is now a red zone member. Now, talking about October 30 episode, we will see the other red zone housemates Pavita Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya challenging Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jasmin Bhasin for tabadla. Bigg Boss 14 October 29 Episode: Eijaz Khan Becomes the Captain, Big Tabadla Takes Place - 5 Highlights of Tonight's BB14 Episode.

Going by the precap clip, Pavitra will be seen giving reasons on why Rubina does not deseve to be in the green zone. To which, Dilaik gets a little miffed and will question Punia's character. Fans will also get to see Eijaz choosing Jasmin over Rahul in the swapping process. Apart from this, on tonight's episode, Eijaz Khan will also break down into tears, accusing Kavita of not understanding his sentiments. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Apologises on National TV for His Insensitive Remark on Marathi Language (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

With this, all we can say is that lot is going to happen on Bigg Boss tonight as the dynamics and groups inside the house are finally changing. Amid this, the interesting thing to note is that voting lines for the viewers to save their favourite inmate is not yet open. We guess, there will be no elimination this week. Stay tuned!

