Bigg Boss 14's first Weekend Ka Vaar was quite the twist turner. The contestants were called out for their disappointing performances not only in the past week, but also in the ranking task that was assigned to them by Bigg Boss during WKV. Their report cards also came out where the seniors picked out who disappointed the most and who was first for the game. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 11: Salman Khan Calls Contestants 'Substandard', Asks 10 Freshers To Pack Their Bags - 5 Highlights From BB14 Episode.

And while the WKV episode was an eye opener to the contestants, the following week's episode will jolt them right into the game from their lazy bones attitude. Bigg Boss will announce the week's nominations. And while everyone will give their honest opinions and nominate their competitors, BB will task seniors Gauahar, Hina and Sid with a special task to chose the first contestant who will directly be eliminated from the house. Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10: Nikki Tamboli Gets The Confirmed Tag, Eijaz Khan's Raaz Out - 5 Highlights From Salman Khan's Reality Show!.

Watch the Video Below:

However, there will be more drama before the nominations process takes place. Nikki will be seen entertaining her co-housemates while she steam-iron's her ex-boyfriend's boxers on national television. She also candidly admits that she broke up with him because she was bored, leaving Pavitra, Jaan and Hina surprised.

Hina, to honour Nikki's confirmed status, asks her to decide what 7 items will the housemates get that day. But her dismissal attitude towards housemates' needs irks one and all. Nikki starts acting bratty, denying Rahul some much needed shorts, which does nto sit well with him. In short, the next episode of Bigg Boss 14 will be drama-laden.

