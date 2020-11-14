Bigg Boss 14 is going to witness its first-ever Diwali themed Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan tonight. And as expected, the episode is going to be quite an entertaining one. As per the promo released by the makers, we see Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan locking horns once again. However, this time the two will argue and fight in front of host Salman and we wonder what would be his reaction? As seen in the precap, Kavita starts complaining about Eijaz to Salman. She talks about the incident when Eijaz used an abusive language for her. Bigg Boss 14: Nikki, Pavitra Cry as They Get Diwali Gifts from Home, Rahul and Jaan Hug Out Their Differences (Watch Video).

In the latest promo, Kavita Kaushik can be seen saying to Salman Khan, "Ek baat jo aapko bhi nahi pasand aayi thi, mere apshabd. Same apshabd Eijaz ne bole. (One thing that you didn't like was me using foul language and Eijaz used the same word.)" To which Eijaz jumps in the middle of the converation and denies the allegation. And well, we can literally see the host getting miffed as well as upset over the mess. Bigg Boss 14 November 13 Episode Highlights: Eijaz Khan - Pavitra Punia's Mushy Romance, Abhinav Shukla - Rubina Dilaik Entering the Cage, 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv)

For the unaware, when Kavita had entered for the first time on the show, it was Eijaz Khan who was the most elated one. However, later Kaushik disagreed on being a close friend of Khan and also passed personal remarks for him. This ruined their bond and Kavita was even eliminated by the audience for this behaviour. This is her second chance on the show. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).