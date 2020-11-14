Bigg Boss 14 contestants will celebrate the festival of Diwali inside the house. Of course, all of them are going to dearly miss their family and friends on the festive day. To make things more emotional, Bigg Boss makers have sent the contestants gifts that have come from their homes and friends. Majority of the housemates will end up crying looking at the gifts that they've received as it will make them miss their families more. Even a rather tough-looking guy, Aly Goni will also be moved to tears. Bigg Boss Controversies: From Dolly Bindra Getting Possessed on Live TV to Swami Om Throwing Urine, WTF Moments from the History of Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Pavitra Punia apologised to her parents saying that she's sorry she took them for granted. "Now, I am learning your value," she said while opening the gift. Rahul Vaidya also cried his heart out, asking his parents to spend this Diwali without him but promising to make up for it the next year. Nikki Tamboli also cried since for the past three years she has been not at home for Diwali. Bigg Boss 14 November 13 Episode Highlights: Eijaz Khan - Pavitra Punia's Mushy Romance, Abhinav Shukla - Rubina Dilaik Entering the Cage, 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu hugged their differences out as they cried.

Check Out The New Diwali Promo Of Bigg Boss 14:

Thode aansu, thodi khushiyaan aur dher saare pyaar se hoga aaj raat #BiggBoss14 ka ghar roshan, jab sadasyon ke ghar se aayenge gifts! Dekhiye 9 baje, #Colors par! Catch it before TV on @VootSelect#WeekendKaVaar #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/9ZbxlQw14q — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 14, 2020

It will be a very special episode of Diwali on Bigg Boss 14, it seems. We are looking forward to it.

Shardul Pandit and Rubina Dilaik have been nominated for evictions. The voting lines are open. But, maybe, just maybe, keeping the festive spirit in mind, makers might not evict anyone.

