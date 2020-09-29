The moment is almost here when on the upcoming weekend, all the Bigg Boss fans would be the most elated ones, as the show is finally airing from October 3, 2020. Considering this season to be a lockdown special, expectations are really high. And with an aim to infuse glamour and drama, the makers have already dropped a bomb by introducing mentors this year. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are the three confirmed rule-makers on the reality show. Now, each day to add on to the excitement, the channel is dropping new promos featuring the trio. Well, and going by the looks of it seems like the contestants are going to have a tough time impressing the gurus. Let's have a look at the videos. Bigg Boss 14: Makers Deny Reports of Reducing the On-Air Time of the Reality Show to 30 Minutes (Read Statement).

Hina Khan

Hina Khan had participated on Bigg Boss 11 and created a mark with her badass personality. Well, she did win the season and was the runner-up, but it would not be wrong to say that she was a sensational winner for fans. In the BB 14, promo as a mentor, Hina warns the contestants and looks killer as Sher Khan. Watch video.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is the most loved contestant in the history of the show. In the promo, we see him stating that he will not spare any housemate and will try to throw tough challenges at them. Well, we can't wait. See the video below. Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to Join Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as a Mentor!

Gauahar Khan

She was the winner of Bigg Boss 7 and was known on the show for being frank and speaking her mind out. In the promo, as a mentor, Khan can be seen serving attitude and claiming how a toofan is on it's way to the BB house. Check out the video below.

2020 ke lockdown mein Bigg Boss ke ghar aayengi aur badi chunautiyaan toh dekhiye Bigg Boss Grand Premiere, 3rd October, Saturday at 9PM on DishTV, CH No. 120 (Colors HD). @ColorsTV, @GAUAHAR_KHAN #WhatsOnDishTV pic.twitter.com/B6h45Uw6pS — DishTV India (@DishTV_India) September 28, 2020

After watching all the three promos, we really cannot wait for Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, this year many prominent faces from the showbiz are set to be part of the show. Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Ejaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu are few names to be seen on Bigg Boss. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).