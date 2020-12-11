Kavita Kaushik might be no more part of Bigg Boss 14 but seems like she's still the hot topic of discussion on the reality show. It is said that one can't leak outside information to the contestants and well we see Vikas Gupta spilling some goss. As per the latest promo shared by Colors TV, we see Vikas talking to Abhinav about how Kavita has ruined his image and have claimed that he is an alcoholic and used to DM her nasty stuff. That's not it, as Gupta also adds that Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas has given a nod to this. Bigg Boss 14 Challenger Arshi Khan Grabs the Eyeballs with Her Antics in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Cut straight to scene two, we see Abhinav all shocked. The man passes the piece of detail to his wife Rubina Dilaik. “Woh kitna gir sakte hai, yaar (How low can they stoop),” he adds. After listening to this, Rubina promises to ‘not leave them’ and set the record straight after she is out of the Bigg Boss house. Looks like we are going to see RubiNav vs Kavita once the show ends. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's Husband Calls Abhinav Shukla An Alcoholic, Claims That She Has Called Cops On Him More than Once.

Earlier, Kavita's husband Ronnit had tweeted, about Abhinav stating that, “Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.” However, the said tweet is now deleted by him. Stay tuned!

