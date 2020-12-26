There was a time when Bigg Boss would end on a dhamakedaar note in December every year. It would always be double celebration with Salman Khan's birthday also being celebrated on the show. However, given the devastating year that 2020 was, host Salman Khan will be celebrating his big day on a small scale on the sets of Bigg Boss 14. During Bigg Boss 13, the contestants put up a performance for Salman on his hit songs. This year, the show will have guests like Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Dharmesh Yelande and Jacqueline Fernandes. Bigg Boss 14 December 25 Synopsis: It's A Merry Christmas For Contestants As They Receive Letters From Family.

The makers released a new promo of the same episode that will air on December 27, the occasion of Salman's birthday. Oh... and did we mention there will be no eliminations this week? Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Asks Rubina Dilaik To Drop Her Fake Face, Latter Retorts By Calling Former Weak.

Check Out the Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Some crazy dance moves and grooves by the king of style Dharmesh will elevate the oomph factor in the celebration. To add to the surprises, Shehnaaz Gill will join Salman Khan to recreate her iconic " Twada Kutta Kutta' Sadda Kutta Tommy" moment at the place where this dialogue was born! Giving some naseehat to the current contestants, Shehnaaz Gill will spread her and make the celebration even more entertaining! Raveena and Jacqueline will also unleash many surprises making the most entertaining night for the viewers. Well, we are excited! What about you guys?

