Christmas in the Bigg Boss 14 house is not all that festive. Literally, a day after the housemates played Santa Claus for one another and giving them letters of their family, the next day in the house sees contestants giving one another gifts - aapsi bhadaas ke gifts. And as expected, in stead of playing the game with gest and taking things in their stride, the housemates take it as a contest and try to bring one another down. Bigg Boss 14 December 25 Update: Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan's Past Leads To Them Getting Violent With Each Other (Watch Video).

Jasmin is asked to give the gift of dropping the real face. She gives it to Rubina Dilaik, who throws it away. Next up is Rubina who is asked to gift the weakest contestant in the house some dumbbells'. She gives it back to Jasmin, who lashes throws them on the ground out and says, "day 1 se pati ke sahare pe hai. aayi badi mujhe bolne." Bigg Boss 14 December 25 Synopsis: It's A Merry Christmas For Contestants As They Receive Letters From Family.

The only person in the house who actually takes the task in his stride is Aly Goni. He is given a ring and asked to give it to someone who he wants to tell his "dil ki baat" to. While all expect him to drop down to one knee, he does so for Rahul Vaidya, leaving everyone in laughter. Thankfully... atleast someone still has their sense of humour intact.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).