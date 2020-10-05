Bigg Boss 14 has finally begun and with the new contestants, the show also has an added advantage of three seniors - Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, adding to the entertainment quotient. Two days into this epic journey and the viewers are all set to witness the new equations being formed. In the Extra Masal clip of the new season on Voot, Sidharth Shukla can be seen sharing his experience and learnings during a light-hearted conversation with Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. Bigg Boss 14 October 5 Synopsis: Sidharth Shukla Gets A Nick Name - 'Punjab Ke Jijaji’.

When Abhinav asks Sidharth about the difficulties he faced as a contestant, Siddharth responded, “I think adapting.” He further explained by saying, “Misunderstandings toh nahi hoti, lekin jab aap baat kar rahe ho kissise aur woh aapke dost hai toh misunderstandings hogi nahi kyunki aap clear kar doghe na. But mera agar tu kal raste ka kaanta banega tab sabko chubhta hai." Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Seniors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan Indulge In An Heated Argument Amid Assigning Tasks To BB14 Contestants (Watch Video).

The seniors are having a gala time and fun time teasing the freshers over the luxury items at the house. While we are witnessing happy moments now, we also know that nothing is constant at the house of Bigg Boss except for change. Let’s hope that we see this calmness for a while before the storm hits us.

