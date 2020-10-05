It has not been even a week since the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has started and it has gotten dramatic already. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are the ‘toofani mentor’ of this season and they are the ones who would be making a few crucial decisions and assigning tasks to BB14 contestants, especially to the rejected contestants - Rubina Diliak, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu. A video has hit online, giving a glimpse of what will happen in tonight’s episode. One will get to watch the mentors assigning tasks to these rejected contestants to enter into the house, and amid that you get to see Sidharth and Gauahar indulging in a heated argument. Bigg Boss 14 October 4: From Radhe Maa Ki Chowki To Nikki Tamboli’s Manicure Drama, 5 Interesting Highlights From Day 1 Of The Reality Show!

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan were the winners of seasons Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 7, respectively. Tonight it’s going to be just day two episode of the season and you will see Sid and Gauahar at loggerheads. If you remember, on the premiere night too, the two got into a verbal clash in front of the show’s host Salman Khan. The duo got into a verbal spat over the tweets that Gauahar had put up against Sid calling him ‘gali ka gunda’. She also cited how Sid doesn’t have the manners to interact with others and is definitely not a listener. [EXCLUSIVE] Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Reveals The Real Reason Behind Giving Her Nod To Salman Khan's Reality Show!

Bigg Boss 14 Day 2 Preview

Rubina Diliak, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu are currently staying in the garden area. If they need an entry into the house, they need to agree to the tasks assigned by the mentors. Stay tuned to know what all happens tonight in Bigg Boss’ house tonight and for other updates from the world of entertainment.

