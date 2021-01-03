Bigg Boss 14 witnessed one of the biggest arguments ever on tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar between Vikas Gupta and Aly Goni. The whole chaos started when Aly alleged Vikas of maligning his and Jasmin Bhasin’s image in the outside world. That’s not it, as Goni also accused Gupta of blackmailing and ruining people's career. However, Vikas denied all the allegations and said that he had enough. Amid this, we also saw Gupta sobbing in front of Salman Khan. The second highlight of the night was when Sunny Leone met the Jasmin-Aly. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Aly Goni Exposes Vikas Gupta; Jasmin Bhasin Makes Fun of Rakhi Sawant’s Facial Surgery (Watch Video).

As a doctor on the show, Sunny told JasLy that the two are ill and madly in love with each other. She also made Aly bend down on his knees for Jasmin and say, "will you marry me." To which Bhasin replied that she will agree to this if her parents have no issues. It was one of the purest moments between the rumoured couple on Bigg Boss 14 until now. We feel Aly-Jasmin now should admit that they are more then just friends. Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rubina Dilaik for Her Wrongdoings, Urges Abhinav Shukla To Play Smart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Awww Sunny Thanks U So Much. Finally #AlyGoni Proposed #JasminBhasin Awww🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/fnjhnHMMNQ — ALY GONI FOREVER FAN ❤️🇵🇰 (@SalmanK37415712) January 3, 2021

Keeping all these things aside, January 3, 2021 episode was also a revelation of sorts where Salman declared that it's officially the old inmates vs the challengers on the show. Also, as per a few reports, it is captain Rahul Mahajan who is eliminated from the BB 14. Now, let's wait and watch. Stay tuned@!

