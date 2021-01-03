Bigg Boss 14 is making the right kinda noise now. The show which was blah during the initial two months has literally turned into an entertaining treat, thanks to the challengers. In last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Salman Khan slamming Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and gang for being nasty towards Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant. The host specifically was also seen blasting Rubina for making abusive finger gestures at other contestants and also making her own rules inside the house. However, the Shakti actress denied the allegations and claimed she did not mean to hurt anyone. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Aly Goni Exposes Vikas Gupta; Jasmin Bhasin Makes Fun of Rakhi Sawant’s Facial Surgery (Watch Video).

This chaos did not end there as Salman also shut Rubina by saying that he needs no more explanation from her. Now, after the show, former contestant Kamya Punjabi who has been a Rubina supporter since day one also slammed her for her wrongdoings on the reality show. That's not it, as Punjabi also gave a piece of advice to Abhinav Shukla and said that he should not involve himself into unusual arguments. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Backs Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan, Blasts Rubina Dilaik-Jasmin Bhasin For Being Nasty.

Kamya's Tweet For Rubina:

No matter how much i like u #Rubina but this was wrong,Ghar toh yeh hamara bhi hai,hum sabka! Saare fans ka saare followers ka! Yeh viewers ka ghar hai n i totally agree wit #ArshiKhan ki agar tum sirf aloo nahi chilte aur apple nahi khaate toh challengers aate hi nahi @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 2, 2021

Kamya's Tweet For Abhinav:

#AbhinavShukla u are goin strong but beware of involving urself in arguments uncalled for #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 2, 2021

For the unaware, Kamya is a huge Bigg Boss fan and always shares her thoughts on the same on social media. In her other tweet, she also lauded Rakhi Sawant for being an entertainer on the show. Well, we totally agree with Punjabi's here. How she is always right we wonder. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).