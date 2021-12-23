The Ticket To Finale task has taken a toll on the relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as their fight seems like it will never end. Tejasswi taunts Karan for his changed behaviour saying: "The way you turn around, shows you never loved me." Her taunt left Karan in tears. Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Breaks Down Talking About His Rift With Tejasswi Prakash (Watch Video).

He breaks down in front of Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. He told Nishant: "I want to go back home." With teary eyes he says that Tejasswi has forgotten everything.

On the other hand, Tejasswi is also pained by how their relationship has taken a turn for the worse. Nishant confronts her on why she lashed out at Karan like this. Tejasswi feels dejected, defends herself and breaks down. 'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

