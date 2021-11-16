In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz have to decide who among Jay and Pratik can be locked up or sent to jail. The contestants who are in the VIP zone have special powers and they are also safe from nominations this week. They have to decide on the main culprit in the house and that particular person will be sent to jail. Bigg Boss OTT: Was Millind Gaba Right in Calling Neha Bhasin ‘Wash-Basin’? VOTE Now!

Now both Jay and Pratik start convincing the contestants that among them who should be punished. But rather deciding on the punishment, they themselves start fighting with each other. Nishant feels that Umar's line of questioning is futile, and Karan even says, "Time waste ho raha hai." (Time is getting wasted). Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Kisses Ridhima Pandit On Her Lips During a Task (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Bann gaye hai ghar ke do hisse VIP Zone aur Non-VIP Zone, kya yeh division rahega kayam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 Mon-Fri at 10.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BB15 @justvoot pic.twitter.com/NRUeQNo6It — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 15, 2021

Umar gets offended by his statement and starts shouting at Karan and Vishal for not showing any courtesy. Karan gets annoyed and kicks the table in rage. Meanwhile things get worse when the housemates start fighting on the share of food items and start blaming those in the VIP zone. In fact Neha Bhasin fights with Tejasswi and calls her 'brainless'. Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).