The Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor appearing as special guests. Farah Khan gives a quirky task to guess the name of songs from the emojis shown to them. Ayushmann sings he popular Dream Girl number in the girl's voice. The trio dances on Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai. Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Wins Ticket to Finale Task, Becomes the First Finalist of Salman Khan Show!

Furthermore, Ayushmann and Vaani also witness contestants target each other in a new task under Farah's supervision. The housemates had to point out the other contestants' problems in the house. Rajiv calls Devoleena the most adamant person and accuses her of showing favouritism towards Pratik. Devoleena calls Umar an untrustworthy person. In retaliation, Umar says: "My trust is with my friends and not with people like this." Bigg Boss 15: Ticket to Finale Task Tests Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Relationship (Watch Video)

Tejasswi, on the other hand, taunts Shamita for always being dependent on others. Shamita blames Tejasswi for always using Karan for her gain. Shamita, however, blames Ritesh for not giving back Rakhi the respect that she shows him, whereas Karan accuses Nishant of playing with others' emotions.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Chandigarh kare aashique aur laaye do special mehman! Khoop jamega rang jab aayenge show par Farah, Ayushmann and Vaani! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect.#BB15 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/ezUILwOLsb — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 12, 2021

Salman schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. Karan has been constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty, making her feel miserable. Salman also lashes out at Umar for behaving arrogantly: "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here." Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

