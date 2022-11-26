In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss 16 film 'Salaam Venky', Kajol Devgan and director Revathi grace the 'Weekned Ka Vaar'. Salman recreates a scene with Kajol from their hit film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya as they play a game of staring. It will be fun to see who bests whom. A game of 'Whisper Challenge' with the star guests will leave the audience in splits. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Gifts Dumbbells to Abdu Rozik on Show's First Ever Shukravaar Ka Vaar (Watch Promo Video).

Director Revathi and Salman take a trip down the memory lane as they recreate their hit song 'Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya'. In yesterday's episode, Salman revealed that the real reason why Fahmaan Khan entered the house was to promote his new show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Shuts Sajid Khan Down Over His 'You Can Cook Well Na' Query for Soundarya Sharma (Watch Video).

He comes out of the house and with his co-star Kritika Singh Yadav arrives on the 'vaar' stage and re-enacts a fun scene with the leads of the show. Fahmaan presents a situation where Salmaan is the prospective groom who visits his bride-to-be (Kritika) with his crooked uncle enacted by Fahmaan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2022 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).