Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala get into an ugly fight over making tea. Archana was so upset that she ended up throwing the hot water and Priyanka who was standing close to the two managed to escape it. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala Get Into a Massive Fight; the Actress-Politician Throws Hot Water at Him! (Watch Video).

Vikkas also gets upset and starts throwing things near the gas stove and this horrifies Sumbul and Sreejita. Earlier, Vikkas also had a fight with Sumbul where Sumbul taunted him on fighting over petty issues with a 19-year-old girl. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan and Archana Gautam Fight over Household Chores.

The eight contestants, who have been nominated are Priyanka, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Tina Datta, Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

